TLIG Africa Secures New Partnership for Expansion – THISDAYLIVE

The Land Is Green Africa (TLIG) Global media, an online platform that specialises in the creation of content that promotes the African creative sector, entrepreneurship and lots more recently announced a new partnership, expansion of its shows, a birth of a 24 hours television services and other services.

Kehinde Olagbenjo, the Team lead of TLIG Africa shared that, “There is a need to rewrite the African story and to change the perception for good.

Obviously quality will be our watchword so we would match any international media when it comes to content, quality and delivery of service. We will put in everything we have to ensure that we give out the best of content that is verified.”

TLIG has been actively contributing and creating original content in the entertainment, lifestyle and business sector for the past 10years. Many of the brand’s passions are to deliver the best in audio and video production. With this partnership with, Global…