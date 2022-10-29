UNESCO Trains Students on Promotion of African Culture – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) yesterday engaged students in Ogun State on the need to promote different cultural expressions in Africa using digital technology.

To this end, the organisation, through its Institute for African Culture and International Understanding (IACIU), engaged secondary school students in Abeokuta on how to safeguard and promote the African cultural heritage through art and technology.

The training is the fourth in the series of training to be organised by the institute.

The fourth series of the training, which is the last for the Year 2022, was held at Mcjob Grammar School, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking at the event, in Abeokuta, the Director of the Institute, Prof. Peter Okebukola, said that the project was designed to educate and enlighten Nigerians, especially the young ones on the importance of using indigenous arts and culture to change the narratives…