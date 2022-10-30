At a Point, I Doubted I Would Win APC Presidential Primary – THISDAYLIVE

•After my victory, I asked Buhari to nominate my running mate but he declined

*Afenifere says it’s confident of his victory in 2023, tasks him on restructuring, security

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has admitted that at a point, he was in doubt that he would clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling party when the battle became tough.

Recall that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu had during the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party announced the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan as the anointed candidate of the party, a day to the primary election.

However, his announcement met stiff resistance from other members of the NWC, as well as northern APC governors who insisted that all the presidential aspirants must be allowed to go to the field.

The APC governors also prevailed on…