Atiku’s Camp Secures US Govt’s Commitment to Support Credible Elections in 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

*We’re under pressure to conduct free, fair polls, says INEC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is under pressure to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, stated this during an interview on a live television programme.

Also, a delegation led by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar held a crucial meeting with officials of the US States Department in Washington DC where they secured the US Government’s commitment to support free and fair 2023 general election

According to Okoye, there is pressure on the commission to conduct a free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections.

He said, “Yes, we are under pressure from the Nigerian people to deliver a credible, fair and transparent election in 2023, and that’s the only pressure I know…