CBN Has My Backing to Redesign, Replace Naira Notes – THISDAYLIVE

*Says he’s convinced by reasons adduced by apex bank

*Stresses Nigeria stands to gain from exercise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) to redesign and replace N1,000, N500 and N200 notes.

The President, according to a release issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu,

said the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to launch new designs and replace high value Naira notes had his support and he was convinced that the nation will gain a lot by doing so.

Speaking in an Hausa radio interview with the renowned journalist, Halilu Ahmed Getso, and Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, to be aired Wednesday Morning on Tambari TV on Nilesat, President Buhari said reasons given to him by the CBN convinced him that the economy stood to benefit from reduction in inflation, currency counterfeiting and the excess cash in circulation.

He said he did not consider the period of…