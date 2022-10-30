Delay in Serving Justice to Criminals Reason for Rise in Crime – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, AIG Umar Muri, has said that crime festers because of inability to serve justice to criminals.

The AIG stated this in a reception organised for him by the zone, led by the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, to mark his retirement from the force.

Muri, who was described by many subordinates at the event as a forthright police officer retired after putting in 32 years in the force.

Speaking during the occasion, Muri said his major reason for joining the force was to ensure justice for Nigerians, but regretted that even though justice delivery begins with the police, the slow nature of trials by the judiciary sector has made it impossible to serve justice to many criminals.

He said serving justice to criminals would serve as a deterrent to other persons who intend to join criminal enterprises.

“I always talk to my subordinates…