Emmanuel Splashes Cash, Provides Equipment for Entrepreneurs in A’Ibom – THISDAYLIVE

* DECO kicks off in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Government has commenced the implementation of the promises of Governor Udom Emmanuel to the beneficiaries of Dakkada Entrepreneurial Community Outreach (DECO) in the state.

The state government held an orientation session on Friday to mark the commencement of DECO at the amphitheatre of the Ibom E-Library, which was put together by the Directorate of Marketing and Brand Management of the Governor’s Office to brief prospective beneficiaries of the outreach on modalities and conditions.

Speaking at the event, the special guest of honour and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, paid glowing tributes to the massive investments made by the Udom Emmanuel administration in the area of human capacity development and enterprise development.

Eno said when elected, his task will be to build on the foundation already laid by Governor Emmanuel.

The guber…