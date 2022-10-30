HOW TO TAKE BACK CONTROL OF YOUR FINANCIAL AFFAIRS IN 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

SOFT FINANCE WITH AYO AROWOLO

Shortly after I had scanned the concept, SOFT FINANCE, to the designer working with me to come up with design options, he sent back a WhatsApp note to me asking me to explain what I meant by soft finance. He needed this to come up with a fitting design. I tried some explanations, which appeared to be okay with him. Then three days after, he forwarded to me the three options he had generated, and promptly I shared the designs with six persons who I felt could assist in working with me to arrive at the best option.

Surprisingly one of the reviewers, a lady, also sent a WhatsApp message to me asking the same question: What is soft finance? Why soft finance? As I was preparing to offer what I considered the best explanations to her, it just occurred to me that she might not be the only person interested in knowing what soft finance is. I had to think deeply and ask myself the question: how did I come about soft finance or even…