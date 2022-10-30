HURIWA Urges EFCC to Probe APC Chairman, Adamu over N20bn Party Funds – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been urged to probe the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, over alleged misuse of the party’s finances to the tune of over N20 billion barely six months since he got into office.

The call made by a civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), was predicated on recent protest by unpaid workers at the party’s secretariat, who accused the party chairman of corruption.

In a statement by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the APC chairman was also reported to have approved a four-year housing and vehicle allowances for himself and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on the alleged claim that he (Adamu) knows he can’t stay long in that secretariat.

Citing newspaper report, HURIWA claimed that over N39 billion was made from the sale of forms at the…