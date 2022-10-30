PDP Alleges Threat to Peace, Security by APC in Borno





* Petitions DSS, NSA, police

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Borno State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged threat to peace and security being planned by the leadership of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It has, therefore, petitioned the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Inspector General of Police (IG) over the reported plan.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja at the weekend, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama, said the party had to formally react to the alleged death threats by the APC.

According to him, while all hands are on deck by both leadership and members of the PDP to eradicate poverty, redeem people from hardship, put an end to insecurity and bad governance in Borno State, some ‘charlatans’ from the APC are making frantic efforts to drag the state back to the dark days of insecurity.

He made reference to two videos…





Source: Thisday Newspaper