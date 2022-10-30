Police Move to Douse Tension, Say No Bombs Planted in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

*Army sets up emergency call centre

*BA cancels London-Abuja flight, reschedules others till November 7

*Julius Berger warns staff to avoid public places in FCT

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Chinedu Eze in Lagos

In a move to douse tension generated by the reports on social media that bombs were planted in many parts of Abuja, the Nigeria Police yesterday reassured the residents of the capital city that there was no truth in such claims.

The United States, United Kingdom and other foreign missions had last week released security alert, warning their citizens to steer clear of Abuja because of planned terrorist attack.

But in furtherance of proactive security measures put in place to address the tension, the Nigerian Army has set up an emergency call centre and appealed to the citizenry to utilise the numbers in case of any eventuality.

However, despite the security measures being put in place by the army and the police, British Airways (BA)…