Senate Probes N2.2bn Collected by Justice Ministry from Service Wide Votes – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Public Account Committee has commenced investigation into a N2.2 billion unaccounted expenditure collected by the Federal Ministry of Justice, between 2017 and 2021 from the Service Wide Votes (SWV).

The committee is currently scrutinizing records of over 200 federal agencies that benefited from the more than N5 trillion that accrued to the SWV, between 2017 and 2021.

The SWV, also known as the Consolidated Revenue Fund Charge, is the country’s contingency fund in the annual budget.

The SWV collected by the Ministry of Justice, based on the information available to the Senate Panel, was not subjected to the scrutiny of the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation.

It was also not made available to the Senate Standing Committee mandated to oversight the agency.

At the investigative hearing of the panel’s last sitting, members were surprised to see a line item in the money collected from the SWV…