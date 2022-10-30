Sowore Promises to Tackle Insecurity if Elected President





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has pledged to fight hunger, insecurity and starvation if elected the president of the country in 2023.

Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, observed that he did not want to form a rally where most followers did not know the party they are campaigning for.

He made the pledge in Kano yesterday while unveiling his manifesto, soliciting support for the party and presidential agenda and pledging to end insecurity across the federation.

According to him, we want people to choose us by merit not what we have to offer.

In his speech, Sowore added that he came to Kano as part of his campaign and as part of his plan to fight corruption.

“Our number one of our ideas is to secure Nigeria to end security either to fight or bring machinery, second to take care of security agencies and share prosperity.

“Second agenda is to ensure availability of electricity as…





Source: Thisday Newspaper