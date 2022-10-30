The Making of Agricultural Hub – THISDAYLIVE

Agriculture

Igbawase Ukumba writes that the recent inauguration of the Pandagric Novum in Nasarawa State, with an investment of over N10 billion, coupled with its position as one of the top poultry feed producers in Nigeria, under the watch of Governor Abdullahi Sule, is shaping the country’s agricultural future

The 1,200 hectares Pandagric Novum Farm, located in the Panda Development Area of Nasarawa State aimed at making Nasarawa State become a hub for agriculture business is what Nigeria needs to boost her drive for investment and employment generation for the people.

Recently inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the company of Governor Abdullahi Sule, the project has no doubt added to one of the achievements Governor Sule who since his assumption of office less than four years ago, has triggered the state to enter into not less than 13 Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) arrangements, and as well implemented about eight business…