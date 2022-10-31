CBN Has My Backing to Redesign Naira Notes – THISDAYLIVE

“People with illicit money buried under the soil will have a challenge with this, but workers, businesses with legitimate incomes will face no difficulties at all”

*Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance is on the board of CBN to ensure effective coordination

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, doused tensions surrounding the plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign and replace N1, 000, N500, and N200 notes by December 15, saying the country would gain a lot from the exercise.

Buhari, according to a statement issued yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the CBN’s decision had his support.

Speaking in an Hausa language radio interview with journalists Halilu Ahmed Getso and Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, to be aired Wednesday morning on Tambari TV on Nilesat, Buhari said reasons given by the CBN for the change of banknotes convinced him that the economy stood to benefit in terms of reduction in…