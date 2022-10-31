Crisis as Lawyers Dump NBA, Form Parallel Association  – THISDAYLIVE

*Senior lawyer says new group unknown to LSN

Alex Enumah in Abuja with agency report

Another professional association of lawyers called to the Nigerian Bar has been established.

The association, known as the Law Society of Nigeria (LSN), is led by a leading insolvency practitioner, Mr. Kunle Ogunba (SAN).

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary of LSN, Mr. Douglas Ogbankwa.

But in a swift reaction, a senior lawyer, Mr. Richard Oma Ahonaruogho SAN, objected to the announcement, saying the executive committee announced by Ogbankwa is not known to LSN.

He said the re-emergence of the erstwhile LSN originally registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on December 28, 1994 and its purported protem national executives, were unknown

Legal practitioners in Nigeria had been regulated solely under the umbrella of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) founded in 1933.

Ogbankwa said in the statement that LSN…