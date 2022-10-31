CSOs Worry over Delay by Gov Emmanuel to Sign Water Bill into Law – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Stakeholders in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector have called for the immediate intervention by the Akwa Ibom State Government and other agencies in order to reduce open defecation in the state.

The call was as a result of the report of a survey carried out by the state Ministry of Lands and Water Resources in conjunction with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), which ranked the state as one of the highest in open defecation.

The Head of Department in-charge of Water Resources Directorate in Ministry of Lands and Water Resources, Assumpta Udousoro, disclosed this at a WASH forum organised by the African Centre for Human Development (AHDC), and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Uyo, the state capital.

According to Udousoro, only Nsit Atai Local Government Area out of the 31 LGAs in the state has been certified by the survey and given clean bill with open- defecation- free…