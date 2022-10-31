FG Yet to Determine Extent of Damage to Roads Infrastructure by Raging Floods – THISDAYLIVE

* Says 154 roads, bridges impacted so far

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), yesterday said that the federal government had yet to determine the full extent of damage roads infrastructure done by the current floods ravaging the country.

Fashola, who spoke on TVC, a local television station in the country, stated that regional controllers had continued to send in their reports on damage done, but noted that there was information that there were 154 roads and bridges impacted by the floods so far.

According to him, the water had not receded enough to know how much damage had been done, stressing that the report was being compiled in collaboration with all relevant agencies.

The minister said that when the 2023 budget defence starts , the ministry hoped to send in its report, stressing that lawmakers were concerned about the massive impact of the natural disaster.

He stated that despite all the…