Flamingos Beat Germany in Shootouts to Win U17 World Cup Bronze – THISDAYLIVE

Femi Solaja with agency report

Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos won their first-ever FIFA World Cup bronze medals yesterday after a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over Germany. Regulation time had deadlocked in a dramatic 3-3 draw in Mumbai, India.

Both teams started the competition playing against each other, with the Germans coming back from a goal down to win 2-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

The Europeans, who lost by a 90th minute goal to Cup holders Spain in Wednesday’s second semi-final, started the brighter side and had the ball in the net through Marie Steiner in the 5th minute off a cross from Laura Gloning. But the Video Assistant Referee ruled if offside.

Nigeria took the lead in the 21st minute through power forward, Opeyemi Ajakaye, after she got the better of Eve Boettcher from a flowing move.

Goalkeeper Faith Omilana saved from Gloning five minutes later but Nigeria should have been 2-0 up in time-added-on in the…