Group Donates Multi-million Naira Administrative Block to Community Secondary School in Kogi – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to compliment the state government activities in the provision of infrastructure development in the various communities, a group, the Iyara Development Association (IDA), has constructed multi-millions naira administrative block at the Community Secondary School in Iyara in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The National President of IDA, Aliyu Badaki, disclosed this while speaking at the inauguration and handing-over of the administrative block to the Principal of the Community Secondary School in Iyara, Mrs. Elizabeth Titilayo Basaki, stating that nowhere in world can the government provide everything for the needs of the people.

The inauguration and handing over of the administrative block in the Community Secondary School was the part of the commemoration of the 28th Iyara Cultural Day held in Iyara town last Saturday.

The national president explained that the proceeds from 2021 Iyara…