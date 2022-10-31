Healthcare Practitioners Call for Increased Awareness on Breast Cancer – THISDAYLIVE

Stephanie Igben

The prevalence of breast cancer was the preoccupation of Pfizer’s virtual media roundtable to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month recently.

In 2020 the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBACAN) reported 28,380 and 4,482 new cases of breast cancer for Nigeria and Ghana respectively.

At a media roundtable, the public was urged to take the issue of early detection seriously and help friends and families by encouraging regular self-examination and conversations with their doctors.

Healthcare practitioners were also encouraged to employ technologies in their respective approvals to have open conversations and support patients.

Speaking at the media roundtable Medical Director East and Anglo West Africa, Kodjo Soroh said: “Oncology remains a key therapeutic field for Pfizer in which we are working to deliver medical breakthroughs that have the potential to…