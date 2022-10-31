In First Official Visit to IOC, Newly Birthed NUIMS Parleys Chevron on Operational Issues – THISDAYLIVE

Peter Uzoho

In its first official visit to an international oil company (IOC) since it was named as replacement for the former National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), an arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) has visited Chevron Nigeria Limited.

The Group General Manager (GGM) of NUIMS, Mr. Bala Wunti, disclosed in a series of Tweets on his verified Twitter handle, that he and his team visited the American oil major, where they discussed strategic operational issues that would enable them to deliver on the NNPC’s energy security mandate and generate value for Nigeria and their partners.

According to Wunti, the NUIMS team were received at the integrated NNPC Ltd-Chevron Escravos Gas Plant (EGP) and Escravos Gas-to-Liquid (EGTL), and export terminal during the official visit.

“The visit is in continuation of our series of visits to engage with Chevron…