Kaigama Tells Nigerian Leaders to Return Stolen Funds – THISDAYLIVE

Nigerian leaders who have stolen from public and individual treasuries have been told to return their loot and ask God for forgiveness.

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, gave this advice yesterday in his Homily delivered at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral in Abuja, titled, “The Merciful Face of God.”

He said all the proceeds of crime and recovered national assets should be put to judicious use, including building first-class, well-equipped and properly managed hospitals in every geo-political zone with citizens having easy access to them.

According to him, Nigeria will only experience greater success when greed changes to generosity and selfishness to selflessness.

Kaigama explained that by entering the house of Zacchaeus, Jesus showed love to the sinner, but hated his sin, saying that but his dignity and sense of self-worth were restored after he returned what he stole from the…