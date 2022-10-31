Kogi Asks Security Agencies to Invite Akpoti-Uduaghan for Questioning – THISDAYLIVE

The Kogi State government has called on heads of security agencies in Nigeria to invite a Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for questioning over alleged terrorism-related activities capable of dragging the state back to “the dark era.”

The government said despite heavy security interventions by the present administration to rid the state of terrorism, it was worried that politicians had deliberately continued to groom terrorists in the state as well as import them from neighbouring states.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja, the state government alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan had exhibited enough actions to be invited over terrorism-related activities, especially with the manner by which the PDP and organisations linked to Natasha had been advocating for the release of an arrested terrorist called Safiu.

“It is…