Lokpobiri Sympathizes With Bayelsa Flood Victims, Urges FG, IOCs, NDDC, NGOs to Assist – THISDAYLIVE

Former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has commiserated with victims of Bayelsa State who were recently affected by the devastating flood which ravaged many parts of the state.

The former minister also lamented that the havoc and destruction caused by the rampaging flood cannot be handled alone by the state government and called on the Federal Government, international oil companies (IOCs) operating in the state, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Non governmental organisations as well as other spirited individuals to come to the aid of the victims.

This was also as Lokpobiri commended the timely efforts of the State governor Senator Douye Diri for providing the needed support to the people.

A statement signed by Mr. George Oji, media Adviser to Lokpobiri quoted the former minister as urging the Federal Government to take the lead role rather than leaving the state government to contend with the…