National Assembly Commences Stop and Search – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Following the advisory on security threat in the country especially in the Federal Capital Territory, issued last week by the embassies of the United State of America and the United Kingdom, security personnel at the National Assembly have commenced thorough search of all vehicles coming into the complex.

There was no exception to the search, as representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, of the Federal Government who came for the 2023 Budget Defence, were checked by the security forces strategically positioned within and around the Complex.

The National Assembly Security Management Committee in a memo said the stop and search policy, was to prevent the complex from being a vulnerable target for attacks.

The memo signed by the Director, Administrative, Dr. Tahir Sani, read in part, “one of such measures is the directive to security agencies and the Sergeant-at-Arms Department to ensure that, effective October 31,…