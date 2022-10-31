NCC Harps on Competitive Neutrality in Regulating Fintech, Emerging Technologies – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

Given the global shift to digital services, just as financial services and payments are now powered by mobile phones, providing access to new data, embracing technological innovations, and changing mindsets of users, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecoms industry regulator, has said it will regulate Nigeria’s digital space.

NCC, however, said it would be mindful of protecting the consumers and meeting the needs of the robust operating environment that the digital economy has created, while considering regulation.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta made this known on Wednesday, during the NCC’s Day at the ongoing Nigerian Fintech Week in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Navigating the Next Normal-Sustainable Impacts in FinTech, e-Government and Emerging Technologies.’

Danbatta who was represented by the Director, Digital Economy at NCC, Mr. Austin Nwaulune, said the backbone of the…