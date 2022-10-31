Niger Set for LG Election, Says NSIEC Chairman – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has expressed its readiness to conduct election into the 25 local government areas in the state.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Aminu Baba, said in Minna at the weekend that the election would hold on November 10 this year.

Baba said all the necessary machineries have been put in place for the conduct of a peaceful poll which will be the third under the present commission.

To ensure a hitch-free conduct of the polls, the chairman said training for local government electoral officers from the 25 LGAs in the state has been carried out, adding that the Electoral Officers will also carry out similar training for ad-hoc staff to be engaged in their respective areas.

Baba said adequate mobilisation of security operatives, including the police, men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) as well as those of the local vigilante has been carried out.

He…