Obaigbena Calls for Collective Action to Salvage Education Sector – THISDAYLIVE

*Honoured as GCU Mariner of the Century

*Omotor: There is growing distrust in value of our academic certificates

Ugo Aliogo

Chairman of THISDAY Newspaper/Arise News Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, yesterday, called for concerted effort by stakeholders to salvage the country’s education sector. Obaigbena made the call in Lagos, during the Government College Ughelli (GCU) Class of Friends (GCU-CoF), 2022 GCU Man of the Year award and 2022 Mariner of the Century award ceremony.

Keynote speaker at the event, Professor Douglason Omotor, decried the poor funding of education by government, saying it has created rising distrust of Nigeria’s academic certificates.

Obaigbena said there had been a huge decline in the growth of the education sector, stressing that funding of the sector should not be left to government alone. He said all hands must be on deck to revamp education and place it on the path of prosperity for the common good of the…