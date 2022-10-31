Stakeholders Seek Urgent End to Gas Flaring in Niger Delta  – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Environmental Right Activists and other critical stakeholders at the weekend in Benin City, Edo State, called for urgent need by the federal government to put an end to gas flaring because of the dangerous health hazards it poses to the people of the Niger Delta region.

The concerned groups re-echoed the call at a one-day electoral dialogue on gas flare penalties, Green House emissions and Nigeria’s National determined, contribution and commitment held in Benin City.

The dialogue also focused on the need for, “The Accountability for Gas Flared and Clean Energy Advocacy, (AGFACEA), project.”

Setting the tone for the deliberations, the Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Mr. China Williams, in his welcome address stressed the need to end what he described as, “resource curse syndrome.”

He said, “The…