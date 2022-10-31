We’ll Always Promote Independence of the Judiciary – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, stated that his administration will continue to promote the independence of the Judiciary in the state.

According to him, his administration has created the enabling environment for the judicial arm of government to carry out its constitutional responsibilities, because it recognised that it is the bastion of hope for the common man.

Makinde stated this at a reception organised by the Oyo State Government in honour of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

At the event, which had in attendance four other state governors, justices of the Supreme Court, Oyo State Judiciary, top lawyers and other eminent dignitaries, Makinde expressed delight at the fact that the state produced Nigeria’s Number 5 citizen.

The governor, who explained that it was the first time in the history of Nigeria that Oyo State would produce the CJN, said that the development…