Agric Minister Dispels Fears of Imminent Food Shortage – THISDAYLIVE

•FG unfair to Bayelsa, Diri insists

•Says state only got mosquito nets, clothes from NEMA

•Warns youth hijacking food from IDP camps

•Lokpobiri urges federal govt, IOCs to assist victims

•NAOC distributes relief materials in 260 communities

Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar has dismissed fears that Nigeria could experience food shortage in the coming months following the massive flooding which swept away many farmlands across the country recently.

This was Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has once more tasked the federal government to support the state to cushion the effects of the devastating floods.

Diri said considering Bayelsa’s contribution to the nation’s economy, the response of the federal government to the flood situation in the state was not commensurate and…