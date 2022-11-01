Capturing A Sojourn in Journalism, Politics – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Olatunbosun

Olufemi Oluwole’s autobiography, ‘The Acts of Men,’ tells the story of a man who is determined to succeed against all odds. The vehicle through which he achieved his dream is journalism. The author opens the 20-chapter book with an article he wrote in the Punch Newspaper on October 11, 2005, entitled, ‘Indigeneship by Birth and Elections,’ where he highlighted the problem of place of origin common around election period.

In the article, he opens the storytelling with the case of his principal, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, who also faced the same problem during his electoral campaign period in 2003. Through his writings, Oluwole questions the yardstick for judging one’s ancestry especially when such a person has made a lifetime contribution to another community.

This article, which gives an insight into Oluwole’s brand of investigative/developmental journalism, showcases the kind of journalist he is. The second chapter of the…