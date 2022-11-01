China Harbour Completes Construction of $1.5bn Lekki Deep Sea Port – THISDAYLIVE

•Sanwo-Olu vows to provide transport infrastructure

Gilbert Ekugbe

The China Habour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise (CHELE), a subsidiary of China Habour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), that is the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port, has announced the completion of the construction of the port.

The Lekki Port is one of the biggest deep-sea ports in West Africa expected to generate $361 billion revenue for the Nigerian government while also providing close to 200,000 job opportunities for the nation’s teeming unemployed youths.

The Vice President of CHEC, Mr. Wu Di, who also doubles as a Director of Lekki port at the construction completion ceremony, disclosed that the construction of the port officially started on June 15, 2020, and was completed on Monday, October 24, 2022.

This was as the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured that his government was working hard to…