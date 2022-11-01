Commuters Stranded as Lagos Drivers Protest Extortion, Harassment by Agberos – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James and Rebecca Ejifoma

Many commuters yesterday were left stranded on Lagos State roads as commercial bus drivers in the state began seven-day strike against alleged extortion and harassment from motor park thugs.

The protest comes with the lingering excessive levies imposed by the management and caretaker committee members locally known as ‘Agbero’ on buses at almost every junction across the state.

The bus drivers, under the aegis of the Joint Drivers’ Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), went on with their decision to display their grievances from October 31 to November 6 over the inability of the state government to tackle the excessive levies on commercial bus drivers.

The National Leader of JDWAN, Abiodun Akintade, in a statement yesterday said: “Drivers and commuters have had a brimful extortion and harassment from the motor park management and caretaker committee members popularly known as Agbero.”

He bemoaned…