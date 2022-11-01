Connak Foundation Awards Scholarship to 100 Indigent Students in FCT – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Connak Foundation, has awarded full scholarship to 100 students in Junior Secondary Schools within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as one of the initiatives to mark its 10th Anniversary.

The beneficiaries of the scholarship award are students from nine public Junior Secondary Schools across the six area councils, selected through the Stay-In-School Programme of the NGO, as approved by the FCT Universal Basic Education Board (FCT UBEB) management.

According to a release issued Tuesday the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Mrs Carol Emeka Sunday, the scholarship program is one of five thematic areas through which the organization promotes sustainable development and global citizenship.

According to Heather, the initiative, which was launched in 2012, with only 10 students, currently has about 300 beneficiary students enrolled in the scheme, spanning both secondary and tertiary…