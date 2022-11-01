Defence Minister Demands Prayers from US not Scary Terror Alerts, Says Situation Under Control  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), Tuesday, told the House of Representatives Committee on Defence that what Nigeria needs right now from the United States government and other foreign countries were prayers rather than issuance of security alerts which had confused the citizens.

Magashi stated this during the ministry’s 2023 budget defence session in response to a question asked by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Babajimi Benson, on what the ministry was doing to contain the security alert recently issued by some foreign countries.

The minister while noting that the terror alert had caused more public hysteria and scared Nigerians, however assured that the threat was not so dire, and that the government, through its security and intelligence agencies, was on top of the situation.

Magashi said: “Other countries also are willing to do same. If you remember, yesterday, the security council met…