Ex-Ministers, Diplomats Ask Buhari to Institute Judicial Inquiry into Oil Theft – THISDAYLIVE

•Reject pipeline surveillance contract with Tompolo’s firm

•Fault FG’s proposal to reduce diplomatic missions

Gboyega Akinsanmi

A forum of former foreign affairs ministers and diplomats under the aegis of the Academy of International Affairs has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a judicial board of inquiry to address the root cause of crude oil theft and fuel subsidy scandal.

The academy, purely established for open and private debate on the emerging new world order, also described as a big shame, the federal government’s decision to award pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita Security Services Limited, a private company owned by former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, Government Ekpemupolo (a.k.a Tompolo).

In a statement by its President and former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi yesterday, the academy observed that it was an exercise in futility, “to ask some of…