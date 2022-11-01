FG Intensifies Effort to Combat Transboundary Animal Disease in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has intensified its effort to address trans boundary animal disease in its bid to improve animal production and productivity for sustainable livestock development in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Mohammad Abubakar, revealed that the ministry has revalidated the emergency preparedness plan for the control of highly pathogenic avian influenza and reviewed the Animal Disease Control Act, 2022 signed by Mr. President.

To further reaffirm its commitment to eradicating trans boundary animal diseases, he added that the ministry, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, has developed a five year National Control Strategic Plan (NCSP) to curtail the spread of trans boundary diseases in the livestock sub sector in Nigeria.

He added that the plan would help the country ensure improved animal production and productivity for sustainable livestock…