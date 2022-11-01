FG Lacks Adequate Funding to Tackle Fake News, Says Mohammed – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said his ministry is incapacitated in the war against fake news , disinformation and hate speech currently ravaging Nigeria.

Mohammed stated this during the 2023 budget defence of his ministry and those of the relevant agencies under it, while appearing before the Senate Committee on Information.

He said the recent terror alert raised in Nigeria by the United States of America, United Kingdom and others gave the nation’s economy a devastating blow.

The minister also appealed to the committee that his ministry requires adequate funding to fight fake news, disinformation and hate speech.

He noted that the latest terror alert raised in Nigeria by the USA and UK was part of the fake news.

He said: “If there is any ministry that should be adequately funded and not suffer from yearly budget cuts, it is the Information Ministry.

“The terror alert…