FG to Partner A’Ibom, CSO on Child Labour, ODF, WASH – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The federal government would collaborate with the Akwa Ibom State Government and Civil Society Organisation (CSO) on the fight against child labour, Open Defecation Free (ODF) as well as Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) reforms.

The State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, disclosed this during an advocacy visits by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment as well as the African Centre for Human Development.

Receiving the delegation from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment that was led by the State Controller, Mrs. Sunshine Udeme, Ememobong said that the information management and dissemination is very strategic in critical campaigns, such as the sensitive issues of child labour that he described as a societal monster.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Akparawa James Edet, the commissioner said the state is very opened to establishing working relationships that…