Kogi ADC Chairman Suspended for Allegedly Diverting Party’s Funds, Gross Misconduct – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kingsley Temitope Oggah, has been suspended for allegedly stealing party’s funds, gross misconduct among other offences.

The suspension was sequel to a vote of no confidence passed on the chairman by his ward executive on August 25, 2022, where he was subsequently suspended.

In a statement signed by the state Deputy Chairman, MomohJimoh Sule Gomina, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday after the state executive council meeting, he stated that: “The ward executive had transmitted a letter of suspension to the LG executive and the state executive on September 9, 2022.”

The state executive, after its meeting yesterday, ratified the suspension and directed the Secretary, Adaji John, to take over the affairs of the party in the interim.

The statement read: “Consequent upon the development, working members of the State…