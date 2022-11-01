Naira Redesign Ill-timed, Will Worsen Economy – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, yesterday, faulted the Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kachikwu, who made this assertion in Abuja while answering questions from reporters, said the policy would further worsen the economy through closure of small scale industries and render millions of workers jobless.

He noted with concern that, “The redesign of the naira coupled with insecurity and skyrocketing inflation has continued to throw millions of Nigerians into the poverty bracket.It has been an eventful past one week. The security advisory by some of the western nations and the departure of embassy officials and their families has led to panic amongst Nigerians.

“Even though President Buhari has sought to assure Nigerians that all is well, one begins to wonder what is really going on? The President…