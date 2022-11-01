Nigeria can Break Poverty Chain through Food Security, Safety Net  – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria and Africa can easily break the shackles of poverty through proper investments that lead to food security, as well as various safety net programmes that directly put money in the pockets of those mostly in need of it, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said.

AbdulRazaq said at a meeting with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) that coordinated investments in agricultural value chains and social investment programmes that target the most vulnerable groups could help to lift millions of people out of poverty.

Apart from its support for agriculture, the governor said the administration continues to support small businesses and lift up people below the poverty line through its social safety programmes such as Owo Arugbo and Owo Isowo, among others.

Speaking with the IsDB team on National Programme for Food Security, the governor said everything must be done to grow the agricultural value chains such as the one being supported by the…