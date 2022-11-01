Nigeria Not Under Any Heightened Sense of Insecurity – THISDAYLIVE

“I want to dispel any illusion about any heightened sense of insecurity. It is false; it is irresponsible for anybody to give that signal. We’re working with our foreign partners in a responsible way and Nigerians should go about their normal daily undertakings without being put in a situation of fear.”

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

In the wake of the controversy surrounding a recent travel advisory issued by the United States government and some other countries asking their citizens to steer clear of Abuja, the Nigerian government has again allayed fears over the safety of people living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT Executive Committee (EXCO) also reassured Abuja residents of their safety, saying adequate security arrangements have been made to sustain the state of law and order in the nation’s capital.

Security personnel at the National Assembly complex yesterday commenced thorough search of all vehicles coming into…