Police Must Remain Apolitical, Ensure Peaceful 2023 Polls – THISDAYLIVE

•Recommits to free, fair elections, wants Nigerians to elect their choice

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos, Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to chart a viable operational plans that would guarantee a credible outcome of the 2023 general election in the country.

Buhari, who seized the occasion to recommit to free and fair elections next year, also emphasised the need for the rank and file of the Police Force to remain apolitical, firm, and loyal to the nation’s democratic values, because it was then that Nigerians could elect their choice leaders.

Speaking while declaring open a three-day Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Owerri, the Imo State capital, yesterday, the president directed the Police to review the current and evolving internal security threats, which might impact on peaceful and successful elections.

He said, ”As I…