Senate Suspends Hearing on Defence Ministry’s Budget over NNS Aradu – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Tuesday refused to consider the 2023 budget for the Ministry of Defence, over the failure of the minister, Bashiru Magashi, to honour invitations extended to him by the Senate ad hoc Committee on the Resuscitation of Nigerian Naval Ship (NNS ARADU), which is the largest on the fleet of the navy.

The Senate, through its Committee on Defence, took the decision when the former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North), drew the panel’s attention to an earlier behaviour of the minister to a Senate ad hoc Committee.

He specifically drew the attention of other members of the committee to an earlier invitation extended to the Minister of Defence to come before its Ad hoc Committee to give explanations concerning the naval ship.

Abdullahi said: “A motion was raised on the floor of the Senate chamber in February on the need to resuscitate the NNS Aradu, which is Nigeria’s flagship and most powerful in…