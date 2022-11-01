Timeless Memories Project 2022 Celebrates Soyinka, Fagunwa in its 5th Edition  – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Olatunbosun

An annual staple at the Lagos Book and Art Festival namely Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects returns this November. Curated by Oludamola Adebowale, the exhibition which opens on Tuesday November 15 is a tribute to the works and legacies of the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

The show which has the theme “Connecting the lines between Soyinka and Fagunwa” is also a celebration of Wole Soyinka at 88. For this year’s edition, Adebowale has prepared a traditional Yoruba-themed installation exhibition and a literary discourse based on the classic literature, “Forest of A Thousand Daemons: A Hunter’s Saga” originally written by one of Nigeria’s foremost Yorùbá fantasy writers D.O Fagunwa in Yoruba but translated into an English language text by Prof Wole Soyinka in 1968.

According to the curator and producer of the project Oludamola Adebowale, “The dynamism of this project keeps changing year by year and the more we…