World Headed for Climate Catastrophe, Needs Urgent Action, Says UN Secretary-General – THISDAYLIVE

Bennett Oghifo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that unless countries dramatically scale up their efforts to counter the climate crisis, the world faces a global catastrophe, stating that the window to take urgent climate action is closing rapidly.

Guterres’ comments come upon the recent release of the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP’s) Emissions Gap Report 2022, which shows that under current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the world is headed for 2.8 degrees of global heating by the end of the century.

Simply put, an NDC is a climate action plan to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts. Each party to the Paris Agreement is required to establish an NDC and update it every five years. Despite a call for strengthened NDCs for 2030, UNEP’s report finds that progress since COP26 in Glasgow last year has been inadequate.

“The recommendations in today’s report are clear,” said Guterres. “End our…