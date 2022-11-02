10 Unidentified Corpses Discovered in Akoko-Edo – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Ten unidentified corpses have been reportedly discovered between Ibillo and Lampese on the Lagos–Abuja road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Some of the bodies were said to have been first discovered by farmers on their way to the farm around 7:30 a.m. yesterday and then alerted members of the vigilance group who combed the area and only to discover more bodies numbering 10.

A resident in the area, Victor Arogunyo, who confirmed the incident on the telephone, said the police were contacted and with the support from the medical personnel at the General Hospital in Ibillo, the bodies were evacuated to the morgue.

Arogunyo said: “This morning (Tuesday), I got a call that our farmers who were going to the farm saw some dead bodies littered on the sides of the road around 7:30 in the morning, I rushed there and actually found out that it was true. Immediately, we got in touch with the police, and eventually,…